Paradise Co casino revenue up 313.3% in May

The casino operator has reported revenue of KRW258.45bn for the first five months of the year.
06/01/23

Paradise Co has reported that revenue rose to approximately KRW70.14bn (US$53.1m).

South Korea.- Paradise Co has reported revenue grew from KRW54.49bn (US$40.7m) to KRW70.14bn (US$53.1m) in May. That’s a rise of 30 per cent when compared to the previous month and 313.3 per cent in year-on-year terms.

The casino operator’s table games revenue rose 343.6 per cent year-on-year and 31.1 per cent sequentially to nearly KRW65.7bn (US$51.6m). Gaming machine revenue was up 105.3 per cent year-on-year and 16.1 per cent sequentially to KRW4.44bn (US$3.8m).

The casino table drop was close to KRW516.8bn (US$386m), up 21.5 per cent in month-on-month terms and up 318.1 per cent from last year.

For the first five months of 2023, Paradise Co has reported revenue of KRW258.45bn (US$166.5m), up 193.8 per cent year-on-year. Table revenue was up 209.8 per cent year-on-year to KRW240.68bn (US$158.2bn) while machine revenue was up 73.1 per cent to KRW17.77bn (US$12.3m).

The aggregate table drop was up 281.2 per cent year-on-year to KRW2.31tn (US$1.76bn). The company reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of KRW6.99bn (US$5.3m) for the first quarter of the year.

