Paradise Co casino revenue up 216.2% in April

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for April. It’s reported a rise in revenue of 216.2 per cent year-on-year from KRW17.22bn to KRW54.49bn (US$40.7m). The figure was up 30.1 in month-on-month terms.

The casino operator’s table games revenue rose 239.8 per cent year-on-year to nearly KRW50.67bn (US$37.8m). When compared to March, the figure was up 32.5 per cent. Gaming machine revenue was up 64.9 per cent year-on-year and 5.3 per cent sequentially to KRW3.82bn (US$2.9m).

The casino table drop was close to KRW516.8bn (US$386m), up 21.5 per cent in month-on-month terms and up 318.1 per cent from last year.

For the first four months of 2023, Paradise Co has reported revenue of KRW188.86bn (US$141m), up 166 per cent year-on-year. The aggregate table drop was up 268.9 per cent year-on-year to KRW1.78tn (US$1.3bn).