Paradise Co casino revenue down 2.4% sequentially in September

The casino operator has reported revenue of KRW565.90bn for the first nine months of the year.

Casino revenue was KRW75.12bn (US$55.6m) in September.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has reported a 2.4 per cent month-on-month decline in casino revenue for September in a filing with the Korea Exchange. Revenue for the month amounted to KRW75.12bn (US$55.6m), compared to KRW78.37bn (US$59.5m) in August. When compared year-on-year, revenue was up by 94.2 per cent.

September’s table games revenue decreased by 2.5 per cent sequentially to just under KRW70.74bn (US$52.70m). That’s a rise of 99.4 per cent from the same month last year. Machine game revenue dipped by 1.2 per cent compared to the previous month but rose 36.6 per cent year-on-year to KRW4.39bn (US$3.25m).

Paradise Co operates four venues in its casino division: Walkerhill in Seoul, Jeju Grand on Jeju Island, Busan Casino in the southern port city of Busan, and Paradise City, near the primary international airport serving Seoul. For the first nine months of 2023, Paradise Co’s aggregate casino revenue reached nearly KRW565.9bn (US$418.69m), up 160.8 per cent year-on-year.

