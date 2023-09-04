Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | East Asia | Finance

Paradise Co casino revenue up 24.5% in August

The casino operator has reported revenue of KRW492.18bn for the first eight months of the year.
The casino operator has reported revenue of KRW492.18bn for the first eight months of the year.
09/04/23

Casino revenue was KRW78.37bn (US$59.5m) in August.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for August. Revenue was up 24.5 per cent when compared to the previous month at KRW78.37bn (US$59.5m). In year-on-year terms, revenue was up 55.3 per cent.

The casino operator’s table games revenue rose 25.1 per cent month-on-month and up 54.4 per cent on year-on-year terms to KRW73.93bn (US$57.17m). Gaming machine revenue was up 66.9 per cent year-on-year and up 15.3 per cent sequentially to KRW4.44bn (US$3.43m).

The company’s table drop – the amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table – reached KRW571.13bn (US$441m) for August, up 7.8 per cent compared to the previous month and 72.4 on year-on-year terms.

For the first eight months of the year, Paradise Co has reported revenue of KRW492.18bn (US$380m), up 176.1 per cent in year-on-year terms. The aggregate table drop was up 245.5 per cent year-on-year to KRW3.37tn. Table drop for the calendar year to August 31 was approximately KRW3.94tn (US$3.04bn), up 201.6 per cent year-on-year.

See also: Paradise Entertainment revenue up 36.2% in H1

In this article:
paradise co

Latest Articles