Paradise Co casino revenue up 24.5% in August

The casino operator has reported revenue of KRW492.18bn for the first eight months of the year.

Casino revenue was KRW78.37bn (US$59.5m) in August.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for August. Revenue was up 24.5 per cent when compared to the previous month at KRW78.37bn (US$59.5m). In year-on-year terms, revenue was up 55.3 per cent.

The casino operator’s table games revenue rose 25.1 per cent month-on-month and up 54.4 per cent on year-on-year terms to KRW73.93bn (US$57.17m). Gaming machine revenue was up 66.9 per cent year-on-year and up 15.3 per cent sequentially to KRW4.44bn (US$3.43m).

The company’s table drop – the amount of cash exchanged for chips by customers at the table – reached KRW571.13bn (US$441m) for August, up 7.8 per cent compared to the previous month and 72.4 on year-on-year terms.

For the first eight months of the year, Paradise Co has reported revenue of KRW492.18bn (US$380m), up 176.1 per cent in year-on-year terms. The aggregate table drop was up 245.5 per cent year-on-year to KRW3.37tn. Table drop for the calendar year to August 31 was approximately KRW3.94tn (US$3.04bn), up 201.6 per cent year-on-year.

See also: Paradise Entertainment revenue up 36.2% in H1