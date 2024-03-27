Paradise Co appoints Choi Jong Hwan as co-CEO

Paradise Co posted casino revenue of US$567.8m for 2023.

Choi Jong Hwan will manage the company in partnership with Choi Seong Wuk.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has appointed Choi Jong Hwan as co-CEO. Hwan will work alongside Choi Seong Wuk focusing on finance and management, while his co-CEO will handle overseas issues.

Hwan served as co-president and director of Paradise Company Limited from January 1, 2015.

For full year 2023, the casino operator posted revenue of KRW744,15bn (US$567.8m), up 112.8 per cent compared with full-year 2022. For February, it posted KRW81.28bn (US$61.07m) in casino revenue. The figure was up 10.5 per cent in month-on-month terms and 83.1 per cent year-on-year.