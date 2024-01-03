Paradise Co posts casino revenue of US$567.8m for 2023

The South Korean casino operator’s revenue was up 112.8 per cent year-on-year.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for full year 2023. It posted revenue of KRW744,15bn (US$567.8m), up 112.8 per cent compared with full-year 2022.

Table game revenue was KR696.70bn (US$534.1m), up 118.8 per cent in year-on-year terms. Machine game revenue was up 51.9 per cent to KRW47.5bn (US$36.4m). The table drop for full-year 2023 was just over KRW6.17tn, a rise of 114.2 per cent.

For December, Paradise Co reported a 17.9 per cent month-on-month decline in casino revenue from KRW56.58bn (US$43.3m) to KRW64.60bn (US$49.5m). When compared year-on-year, revenue was up by 37.9 per cent.

Table gaming revenue was up 19.6 per cent month-on-month, from KRW52.1.bn (US$39.87m) to KRW60.14bn (US$46.1m). The figure was up 37.1 per cent year-on-year. Gaming revenue generated from slots was down 0.6 per cent month-on-month but up 49.2 per cent year-on-year at KRW4.45bn (US$3.4m). The table drop was KRW581.5bn (US$445.8m), up 6.6 per cent month-on-month and up 24.3 per cent year-on-year.

