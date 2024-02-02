Paradise Co casino revenue up 54.9% in January

Casino revenue was KRW74.53bn (US$56.2m).

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for January. Casino revenue was up 54.9 per cent in -year-on-year terms to KRW74.53bn (US$56.2m). The figure was up 17.7 per cent when compared to the December tally of KRW64.60bn (US$49.5m).

Table gaming revenue grew by 18.3 per cent month-on-month to KRW69.66bn. The figure was up 56.2 per cent when compared to last year. Machine game revenue was up 9.5 per cent month-on-month and 38.2 per cent year-on-year at KRW4.88bn. The table drop was KRW568.94bn, down 2.2 sequentially but up 19.4 per cent year-on-year.

For full year 2023, the casino operator posted revenue of KRW744,15bn (US$567.8m), up 112.8 per cent compared with full-year 2022. Table game revenue was KR696.70bn (US$534.1m), up 118.8 per cent in year-on-year terms. Machine game revenue was up 51.9 per cent to KRW47.5bn (US$36.4m). The table drop for full-year 2023 was just over KRW6.17tn, a rise of 114.2 per cent.