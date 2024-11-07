PAOCC spokesperson suspended for alleged mistreatment of offshore gaming worker

Winston Casio is under administrative investigation following a raid on an offshore gaming operator in Bataan.

The Philippines.- Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson, Winston Casio, has been suspended from his position and is facing an administrative investigation due to the alleged mistreatment of a Filipino national during a raid at an offshore gaming operator hub in Bagac, Bataan.

Casio has been instructed to explain his actions in writing after a video showing him slapping an offshore gaming worker during the raid on October 31 circulated on social media and TV. A memorandum from the PAOCC said that Casio was relieved of his responsibilities effective immediately and until the completion of the investigation.

“Your immediate response is crucial, as it will significantly influence the Office’s consideration of any subsequent actions. It is critical for you to comprehend that any failure to provide your explanation will be deemed a waiver of your right to contribute to this process,” the memorandum read.

Source: ANC 24/7.

In a statement, Casio expressed regret and said he “should have simply filed the necessary charges against the person who flashed the dirty finger at us and insulted our office with vitriol. However, I allowed my anger to overtake me.” He urged the public not to associate his behaviour with the entire PAOCC team.

“The agency is manned by level-headed professionals. And as a team, we always put in work hours that what is normally required because we do not want to disappoint the people. I have disappointed all of them; therefore, I have apologized to them as well,” he said.

“As I embark on a period of reflection during this most humbling time, I subject myself to whatever administrative measures that the Commission will impose. No matter where this episode will lead me, I will continue to serve the Filipino people in whatever capacity.”

The PAOCC arrested 57 foreign nationals and 358 Filipinos during the raid after reportedly receiving information that the Central One complex within the compound was housing an unlicensed offshore gaming operation. PAOCC executive director undersecretary Gilbert Cruz told dzBB that around 900 people were employed at the hub.