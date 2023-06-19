PAGCOR warns of offshore gaming job scams

PAGCOR has issued a warning about suspicious job offers linked to offshore gaming.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) has raised an alarm regarding suspicious job offers associated with offshore gaming-related employment.

The regulator warned that corrupt groups have been targeting both local and foreign nationals through social media groups, dating apps, and messaging applications, luring them with enticing prospects of high-paying jobs and attractive benefits. However, these seemingly promising opportunities ultimately turn out to be scams.

Although the specific details of the alleged scams were not disclosed, PAGCOR urged the public to exercise caution and vigilance when encountering such job advertisements. The regulator said that online dating services and cryptocurrency investments are not authorided activities for its offshore gaming licences and service providers.

A few days ago, an investigation conducted by the National Privacy Commission (NPC) with Philippine mobile wallet provider GCash found several gambling sites and apps being used for account takeovers in phishing scams.

The fraudsters allegedly developed gambling apps that claimed to be accredited by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). The apps redirected users to a fake GCash website or payment page, purportedly for acquiring betting credits. There they were asked for sensitive information such as credit card details, passwords, GCash numbers, MPINs, OTPs and other personal data.

See also: Philippines: 41,000 arrested for illegal gambling in H1