GCash warns of phishing scams using gambling apps

The Philippine mobile wallet company says apps tricked users into providing sensitive information.

The Philippines.- An investigation conducted by the National Privacy Commission (NPC) with Philippine mobile wallet provider GCash has found several gambling sites and apps being used for account takeovers in phishing scams. It was found that influencers may have inadvertently promoted the fraudulent apps unaware of the scams.

The fraudsters allegedly developed gambling apps that claimed to be accredited by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). The apps redirected users to a fake GCash website or payment page, purportedly for acquiring betting credits. There they were asked for sensitive information such as credit card details, passwords, GCash numbers, MPINs, OTPs and other personal data.

GCash has issued a warning to its users, urging them to exercise caution while using online gambling platforms. GCash announced its collaboration with law enforcement agencies last month to investigate a foiled phishing attempt that used fraudulent messages posing as SIM card registrations.

