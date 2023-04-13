PAGCOR warns against illegal online betting

The notice comes amid reports of the proliferation of illegal online betting.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has issued a public warning against illegal gambling. In a statement, it has reminded the public that unauthorised gambing is a criminal offence and also exposes them to the risk of being victimised by unscrupulous groups.

The regulator reiterated its commitment to responsible licensed gaming. The warning comes after senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, chairman of the Philippine Senate’s Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee, has suggested that offshore gaming operators (POGOs) should be allowed to operate in a controlled area.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, has recommended the immediate banning of POGOs due to cases of kidnappings, murder, coercion, illegal detentions and illegal possessions of firearms.

In March, PAGCOR terminated the contract of a third-party auditor responsible for auditing POGOs. The service provider was found to be in default of its obligations and to have committed unlawful acts.