Philippines senator proposes special area for POGOs

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa says online gambling companies should be made to operate in a controlled area in a bid to prevent crime.

The Philippines.- Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, the chairman of the Philippine Senate’s Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee, has suggested that offshore gaming operators (POGOs) should be allowed to operate in a controlled area. A special area would be designated, similar to economic zones, but with the aim of preventing criminal activities.

Interviewed by senate reporters via Zoom, dela Rosa, said he does not recommend an immediate ban on POGO operations but a gradual phasing out over the next one to three years. He suggested that allowing POGOs to operate in a controlled zone in the meantime would allow the government to closely monitor their activities and prevent crime.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, has recommended the immediate banning of POGOs due to cases of kidnappings, murder, coercion, illegal detentions and illegal possessions of firearms. The committee conducted public hearings to assess the effect of POGOs on the Philippine economy.

Currently, POGOs operate in several areas in Luzon, including Paranaque, Pasay, Cave, Pampanga, Tarlac, and Cagayan, according to the Manila Bulletin. Dela Rosa said that a resolution would be filed for a plenary debate to propose a collective decision on the conflicting recommendations of the two Senate committees.

Gatchalian calls for charges over POGOs auditor

Meanwhile, Senator Gatchalian has called on the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) to hold officials accountable for commissioning an unqualified third-party to audit POGOs.

Gatchalian revealed in a panel investigation that Global ComRCI, submitted a false bank guarantee from a financial institution that was unauthorised by the Philippine central bank. He said the government officials responsible should be charged to ensure accountability and help prevent future irregularities in government contracts.