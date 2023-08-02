PAGCOR to provide US$2.34m for medical-assistance programmes

PAGCOR has committed to release the PHP120m financial grant in four tranches.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has committed PHP120m (US$2.34m) to the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) programmes to extend essential medical and burial aid to underserved communities. The move was cemented with the ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) yesterday (August 1).

Under the MOA, PAGCOR will disburse the financial grant in four instalments of PHP30m each quarter. According to a press release from PAGCOR, the OVP had requested the extra funding due to numerous requests for financial aid from its recently established satellite offices in different parts of the country.

Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said: “We’re honoured to be a part of the OVP’s efforts to address the medical and financial needs of Filipinos who are in dire situations. Through this grant, we hope that more people who approach the OVP for help will be given aid.”

The grant aims to facilitate assistance for underprivileged patients dealing with hospital expenses, procurement of medicines, dialysis treatments and access to essential diagnostic procedures.

