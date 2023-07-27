PAGCOR player exclusions drop slightly in Q2

PAGCOR has reported 95 exclusions from gambling.

The Philippines.- The Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has released its second-quarter report on player exclusions. Some 95 people were subject to exclusions in the quarter, a slight decline from the previous quarter.

The total included 37 players who self-excluded, a decrease from 48 people in the previous quarter. Ffamily-related exclusions rose to 55 (52 in the first quarter). The number of exclusions initiated by licensees increased from zero to three. Only 40 exclusions expired, a drop from 116.

Over the past two decades, PAGCOR has recorded 2,725 player exclusions. As of the latest report, there are 807 players on the active exclusion list, indicating that a substantial portion of previous exclusions have expired, allowing these players to resume gambling activities.

Of the historic total, 43 exclusions were initiated by licensees, while 1,031 were self-requested by players and 1,651 from families. PAGCOR excluded 193 people in H1 as a whole.