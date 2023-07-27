Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | South East Asia

PAGCOR player exclusions drop slightly in Q2

PAGCOR excluded 193 people from gaming establishments in the country in H1.
PAGCOR excluded 193 people from gaming establishments in the country in H1.
07/27/23

PAGCOR has reported 95 exclusions from gambling.

The Philippines.- The Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has released its second-quarter report on player exclusions. Some 95 people were subject to exclusions in the quarter, a slight decline from the previous quarter.

The total included 37 players who self-excluded, a decrease from 48 people in the previous quarter. Ffamily-related exclusions rose to 55 (52 in the first quarter). The number of exclusions initiated by licensees increased from zero to three. Only 40 exclusions expired, a drop from 116.

Over the past two decades, PAGCOR has recorded 2,725 player exclusions. As of the latest report, there are 807 players on the active exclusion list, indicating that a substantial portion of previous exclusions have expired, allowing these players to resume gambling activities.

Of the historic total, 43 exclusions were initiated by licensees, while 1,031 were self-requested by players and 1,651 from families. PAGCOR excluded 193 people in H1 as a whole.

In this article:
GAMBLING REGULATION

Latest Articles