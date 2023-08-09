PAGCOR provides relief to typhoon victims in Bulacan, Pampanga

PAGCOR provided relief to more than 31,000 families hit by Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Falcon in Luzon.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has provided aid to over 31,000 families in the aftermath of Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Falcon in Central and Northern Luzon. From August 5 to 7, PAGCOR distributed food and non-food packages with supplies like rice, canned goods, bottled water and hygiene products.

The recipients of this assistance included nine local government units (LGUs) in Bulacan and Pampanga, both provinces having been declared under a state of calamity. In the province of Bulacan, PAGCOR disbursed 12,000 food and non-food packs to families in the flooded municipalities of San Rafael, Calumpit, Obando, Malolos City and the 5th district of Bulacan.

Reyce De Vera, assistant district officer of the 3rd District of Bulacan, expressed gratitude on behalf of the 7,700 families from his district.

In the neighbouring province of Pampanga, PAGCOR’s outreach efforts reached 17,500 families. These included 5,000 food packs and 1,500 non-food packs distributed to the provincial government, 6,000 food packs dispatched to the 2nd District and 3,000 food and non-food packs allocated to the local government of Candaba. Some 2,000 packages were designated for distribution in other affected areas of Central Luzon.

The OFW Party List received 1,500 food and 1,000 non-food relief packs to be directed to affected communities. Before reaching Bulacan and Pampanga, PAGCOR had already channelled support to provinces Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Abra, and Baguio City, collectively distributing nearly 30,000 packages worth PHP17m.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) says the typhoons affected more than 800,000 families and approximately 3 million people across Central and Northern Luzon. The agricultural sector suffered damages worth an estimated PHP2.9bn.

