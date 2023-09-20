PAGCOR brings DAP on board to prepare for casino privatisation

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation intends to privatise its casinos by 2025.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced a partnership with the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) for the planned privatisation of its casinos, The DAP will aim to ensure PAGCOR’s operations comply with the requirements of the Compensation and Position Classification System or CPCS mandated by the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs).

DAP, as a government-owned and controlled corporation, is mandated to assist agencies and local government units. PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said PAGCOR would use DAP’s support for training programmes for PAGCOR’s personnel, with a focus on augmenting their skills and competencies

He said: “We thank the Development Academy of the Philippines for being a prime mover of competency building in government. We need their help to comply with the (documentary) requirements of the GCG and in our efforts to eventually implement the CPCS that our employees have been eagerly waiting for.”

A memorandum of agreement formalising the collaboration was signed by Tengco and DAP’s president and CEO Engelbert Caronan, Jr., at the New Coast Hotel in Manila on September 12. The agreement was endorsed by PAGCOR’s vice president for Human Resource and Development Group, Angelito Domingo, and DAP’s vice president for Mindanao, Dr. Mark Lemuel Garcia.

Earlier this week, Tengco stated the transition from PAGCOR’s dual role as an operator and regulator to a solely regulatory role has begun with the aim to complete it by 2025.