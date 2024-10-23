Over 5,000 foreign offshore gaming workers in the Philippines have not downgraded their visas

The visas of foreign offshore gaming workers will be automatically changed to tourist visas.

The Philippines.- Justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has reported that over 5,000 foreign workers employed by offshore gaming operators have not filed for a downgrade of their visas. The deadline to downgrade voluntarily was October 15, which means the visas will now be changed to tourist visas automatically, allowing holders to stay in the Philippines for a maximum of 59 days.

Remulla said offshore gaming workers are no longer allowed to conduct any activities except for winding down. “The winding down is crucial because their business involves managing funds in e-wallets used for betting,” he said.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) previously warned that if workers did not leave the country before December 31, it would commence deportation proceedings. The BI had reported that by October 15, 12,000 foreign offshore gaming workers voluntarily applied for the downgrade of their visas.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Jonvic Remulla has said he will ensure the closure of all offshore gaming operators by year-end as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and would close operators at Island Cove in Cavite, which was previously owned by his family.

He said there would be a final inspection of offshore gaming operators on December 15 and that they must be completely closed by December 31. In a separate interview, he said he had had discussions with offshore gaming operators at Island Cove, who agreed to halt operations on December 15.

Philippines PAOCC says only 100 offshore gaming operators still being monitored

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has reported a decrease in the number of offshore gaming operators being monitored since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered their closure by the end of the year. Executive director undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, said only 100 remain under surveillance according to the latest report from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

During a radio interview, Cruz said many offshore gaming operators had already ceased operations or are in the process of doing so. Cruz expressed confidence in the government’s ability to eliminate all illegal offshore gaming, noting that even smaller groups would be detectable, especially at night due to the time zone differences. He said legal action would soon be taken against officials connected activities after investigations by lawmakers, the National Bureau of Investigation and other government agencies.