Over 10,000 foreign offshore gaming workers in the Philippines downgrade visas

Foreign offshore gaming workers have until October 15 to voluntarily downgrade their visas.

The Philippines.- The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Monday (October 7) that over 10,000 foreign workers employed by offshore gaming operators have filed for a downgrade of their visas. The deadline to downgrade voluntarily is October 15. From October 16, the visas of foreign offshore gaming workers will be changed to tourist visas.

BI officer-in-charge commissioner Joel Anthony Viado warned that if workers do not leave the country before December 31, the BI will commence deportation proceedings. He said procedures have been simplified to ensure compliance.

Viado mentioned that the BI, in collaboration with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), held a briefing on September 30 with offshore gaming company representatives. During the briefing, the BI indicated the possibility of conducting implementation days for these companies, during which the agency could implement downgraded visa status and issue exit clearances onsite.

Viado also mentioned the presence of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) representatives during these service days to receive surrendered Alien Employment Permits from offshore gaming workers.

On September 18, the DOLE announced that it will hold a job fair for workers who have been displaced from IGLs at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay on October 10. Some 70 employers are expected to take part. The DOLE is also giving financial support of up to PHP30,000 (US$535.80) to help impacted employees establish a small business.

Philippines warns offshore gaming operators may move to Timor-Leste

In a state visit, justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) warned about reports suggesting that Timor Leste could be a destinations for gambling operators leaving the Philippines due to the incoming ban. The DOJ said it alerted Timor Leste about potential socio-economic and security challenges if it permits offshore gaming operators to operate within its borders.

Secretary Remulla outlined the challenges faced by the Philippines due to the sector, including issues related to crime and regulatory evasion. “These factors ultimately led to the decision to cease their operations in the country,” the DOJ said.

It said the visit served “as an important channel to encourage Timor Leste to critically examine the broader implications of welcoming POGOs and how these activities might affect its domestic affairs.”

