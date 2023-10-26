NUSTAR Resort and Casino launches sports betting platform

The platform is called NUSTAR Sports Max.

The Philippines.- NUSTAR Resort and Casino, a tourist complex on Cebu that opened its doors in May 2022, has launched its sports betting platform, NUSTAR Sports Max. In a social media post, it said the platform is powered by Jade Sportsbet and will offer both retail and remote gaming in the Philippines.

The casino at NUSTAR Resort spans 21,000 square meters, accommodating 250 gaming tables and 1,500 slot machines. Last September, the company launched its VIP gaming area offering table games with personalised services and perks in dining and hotel stays. The resort will eventually have three hotel towers. Tower 1 will be super high-end, Tower 2 five-star and Tower 3 for the MICE market.