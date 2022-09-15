NUSTAR Resort and Casino opens VIP gaming area

The new VIP gaming area offers table games with personalised services.

The Philippines.- NUSTAR Resort and Casino, a tourist complex on Cebu that opened its doors in May, has announced in a social media post that it has launched its VIP gaming area. It said the area offers table games with personalised services and grants VIPs exclusive perks in dining and hotel stays.

Guests, property executives, and partners attended a ceremony to launch the new gaming area. NUSTAR Resort and Casino was expected to open in March but was delayed due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant. It will eventually have three hotel towers. Tower 1 will be super high-end, Tower 2 will be five-star and Tower 3 will be for the MICE market.

The casino will eventually have an area of ​​21,000 square meters, 1,500 slot machines and 500 tables.

In July, during a presentation at the ASEAN Gaming Summit, Trevor Hammond, vice president of gaming operations at the IR, said gaming revenues could represent 80 per cent of overall revenue once the project is completed.