NSW premier warns The Star Sydney could close in two weeks

Dominic Perrottet said that if Star does not respond to the state’s report within 14 days it will probably have to close.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment has been given 14 days to respond to Adam Bell SC’s report that found it unsuitable to operate casinos in New South Wales. Now Dominic Perrottet, premier of New South Wales, has said that if it fails to do so, it will probably be forced to close The Star Sydney.

Perrottet stated: “Star has been absolutely horrendous, they’ve got 14 days to respond to that report and if they don’t comply, they’re likely to close. There is no place for anybody in any organisation, particularly casinos to not be complying with the regulations in place.”

Philip Crawford, chief commissioner of the Independent Casino Commission, said Star had been issued with a show cause notice and had 14 days to respond before he takes a decision based on the report.

He said: “Not only were huge amounts of money disguised by the casino as hotel expenses, but vast sums of cash evaded anti-money laundering protocols in numerous situations, most alarmingly through Salon 95 – the secret room with a second cash cage.”

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie has proposed the creation of a national gaming regulator that would work closely with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) and the Australian Federal Police (AFP).

Wilkie told ABC: “There’s just going to be some fines, a bit of clean-up and everyone will get on with things because governments, and this is the other layer of the problem, governments are too cosy with these companies.

“Governments are too interested in the fact that they are major single site employers that they generate a major amount of tax revenue for state and territory governments.”

Prime minister Anthony Albanese, however, has ruled out strengthening national regulations.

He said: “I think it’s pretty obvious that the state regulators are doing a pretty good job of holding the casino operators to account. That’s my observation. I’m not in favour of regulation for the sake of it and I think it’s pretty hard to argue that Crown or Star are not being held to account at the moment.”