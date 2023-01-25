NSW players lost AU$2.1bn on pokies in Q3 2022

Liquor and Gaming NSW figures show machines in pubs account for 44 per cent of all losses.

Australia.- As Premier Dominic Perrottet continues to seek support to move forward with his cashless gaming card policy, Liquor and Gaming NSW has recently revealed that in 2022 gamblers lost more than AU$2.1bn on poker machines in less than 100 days.

The regulator also revealed daily profits from poker machines in pubs and clubs hit AU$23m as player losses rose 11 per cent over the past year.

Slot machines in bars now account for 44 per cent of all losses, even though they house only 26 per cent of the state’s poker machines.

Of the 86,568 poker machines in clubs and pubs across NSW, Canterbury-Bankstown slots generated AU$182m in the third quarter of 2022, Fairfield AU$174m and Cumberland AU$124m.

Poker machines in Blacktown brought in AU100m, while pokies in the Sydney metropolitan area brought in AU$96m. In Penrith, the machines made a profit of AU$64m.

As per regional NSW machines, between July and September, on the Central Coast, they generated AU$85m, AU$53m in Wollongong and AU$51m in Newcastle.

On Monday (January 23), Perrottet ruled out the possibility that non-metropolitan areas could be exempt from the state’s cashless gaming card policy. His denial came after Nationals leader and deputy premier Paul Toole said he had discussed the possibility with the Perrottet government.