NSW gambling reform plan loses support from two independents

Two independent MPs claim the premier is moving too fast and threatening jobs in regional areas.

Australia.- Premier Dominic Perrottet’s gaming industry reform plan in New South Wales appears to be losing support. Member for Orange Phil Donato and Barwon MP Roy Butler have announced they will not support the introduction of cashless gaming cards in non-metropolitan areas of the state.

Donato told The Sydney Morning Herald that he did not believe cashless cards would be useful in the regions and added that a facial recognition system would be better. Butler said much the same and advocated for other self-exclusion systems.

Donato also said he had raised concerns that cashless gaming would endanger many local jobs, while Butler called on the government to recognise the differences between city and regional venues.

On Monday (January 23), Perrottet ruled out the possibility that non-metropolitan areas could be exempt from the state’s cashless gaming card policy. His denial came after Nationals leader and deputy premier Paul Toole said he had discussed the possibility with the Perrottet government.

Other independents such as Sydney MP Alex Greenwich, Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper and Wagga Wagga MP Joe McGill have shown their support for Perrottet’s cashless gambling card policy. Helen Dalton also backed the proposal.