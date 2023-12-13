NSW introduces tougher penalties for underage gambling

Liquor & Gaming NSW will impose 12-month bans and AU$2,200 fines

Australia.- Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) has implemented tougher penalities for underage gambling and alcohol consumption in NSW casinos and related establishments. Under 18s breaking the rules could be given a 12-month ban and a fine of AU$2,200.

L&GNSW executive director of regulatory operations, Jane Lin said there will be heightened vigilance from casino security and L&GNSW inspectors. A compliance operation will continue until early 2024.

She said: “If a minor is caught within a casino, we may exclude them from re-entering for a period from their 18th birthday, which means they won’t be able to visit until they’re at least 19, and they may be issued with a fine. Minors will also not be allowed to keep any winnings from gambling and will leave empty-handed.

“We have also reminded the casino operators of their obligations to prevent minors from entering casinos including by ensuring that casino staff are checking IDs where necessary.”

In one recent case, a 17-year-old used a fake ID to enter a casino and spent over an hour gambling. L&GNSW issued the minor with penalty notices for entering a casino and using a fake ID.

