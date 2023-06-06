NSW government warns operators to respect rules on responsible gambling messages

NSW authorities warned that those who violate the regulations could face penalties of up to AU$110,000.

Australia.- The New South Wales government has issued a statement warning gambling operators to ensure that responsible gambling messages are effectively conveyed in advertising. The announcement came after Liquor & Gaming NSW issued show cause notices to two betting operators for TV advertisements that it says undermined their messages on responsible gambling.

Jane Lin, executive director of Regulatory Operations & Enforcement at Liquor & Gaming NSW, said gambling operators must ensure their advertising gives the messages adequate exposure to reduce the risk of harm.

She said: “In one instance, the responsible gambling message was barely audible – while the rest of the ad could be heard loud and clear. Another operator drastically changed the tone of the voice-over when the message was spoken, going from strong and confident to soft and passive.

“We urge gambling operators and their creative agencies to advertise responsibly and make sure content is in the spirit of providing a clear harm reduction message to consumers and the broader community. Betting operators have a vital role to play in reducing the risk of gambling harm, and it starts with how they advertise.”

The inclusion of standard responsible gambling messages in advertising is a requirement under the National Consumer Protection Framework (NCPF) for Online Wagering in Australia. The Framework aims to establish minimum protections for consumers across the country, adhering to international best practices.

Liquor & Gaming NSW holds the responsibility of ensuring compliance with various measures of the framework, including the implementation of responsible gambling messaging, within New South Wales. Failure to comply with the NCPF requirements could lead to disciplinary actions, such as prosecution, with penalties of up to AU$110,000 (US$87,573).

A week ago, Liquor & Gaming NSW fined Betchoice AU$60,000 (US$39,574) plus costs for offering illegal gambling inducements to state residents.

See also: NSW study links late-night EGM players to negative behaviours