Betchoice fined US$39,574 for illegal gambling inducements in NSW

Betchoice, trading as Unibet, was fined for breaching NSW gambling laws.

Australia.- Betchoice, operating under the name Unibet, has been ordered to pay fines totalling AU$60,000 (US$39,574) plus costs for offering illegal gambling inducements to residents of New South Wales (NSW). The penalty was imposed by Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court on May 22 after Betchoice was found guilty of breaching state gambling laws.

The conviction stems from an investigation by Liquor & Gaming NSW into Unibet’s promotions, which included inducements encouraging people to open betting accounts with “price push” offers featuring boosted or special odds. The NSW Betting and Racing Act prohibits gambling advertisements that include inducements to participate in gambling or frequently engage, including inducements to open accounts.

Jane Lin, executive director of Regulatory Operations & Enforcement at Liquor & Gaming NSW, said: “Betting operators have an obligation to ensure that all advertising complies with NSW laws on gambling advertising. Inducements are known to increase the risk of gambling harm, so any breaches are taken seriously.

“Betchoice has a record of previous convictions and was fined AU$ 48,000 in July 2021 for breaches of betting legislation. The advertisements on the subject of this most recent case were designed to entice people to engage with gambling products using special or enhanced odds, which is a breach of the legislation.”

Betchoice pleaded guilty to two offences under section 33H(1) of the Betting and Racing Act 1998, resulting in fines of AU$30,000 per offence and an order to cover the regulator’s costs.

