NSW boosts Responsible Gambling Fund

Australia.- The New South Wales (NSW) government has announced an additional AU$10m (US$6.6m) for the state’s Responsible Gambling Fund as part of its 2024-25 budget. It said the additional funds will help provide information, support, and treatment services to people impacted by gambling, whether they reside in NSW or not.

It will also help run GambleAware’s Gambling Help Online and Helpline, which it says assisted more than 25,000 people between 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, New South Wales is considering a potential increase in betting tax from 15 per cent to 20 per cent as proposed by Tabcorp. The move would bring the point of consumption tax (POCT) in line with Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

