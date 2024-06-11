Australian online gambling credit card ban enters force

The bill was approved last December.

Australia.- The government of Australia has today (June 11) announced the implementation of the Interactive Gambling Amendment (Credit and Other Measures) Bill 2023 which was approved last December and prohibits the use of credit cards for online gambling. The government had given a six-month transition period to allow the industry to prepare for the ban.

From today, companies failing to enforce the ban could face fines of up to AU$234,750. The new legislation broadens the powers of the Australian Communications and Media Authority to allow enforcement.

Communications minister Michelle Rowland said: “Australians should not be gambling with money they do not have. Last year, the Albanese Labor Government committed to banning credit cards for online wagering – and we’ve delivered.

“This ban builds on the significant progress to minimise gambling harm that the Albanese Government has made over the past two years, which is already benefitting thousands of vulnerable Australians. Our commitment to ensuring that gambling takes place within a robust legislative framework with strong consumer protections remains steadfast, and we will have more to announce in due course.”

Social services minister, Amanda Rishworth MP, added: “Our Government takes seriously our responsibility to prevent and reduce harm from online wagering. Our ban on credit cards will help with this goal. You can’t use your credit card to place a bet for land-based gambling and now the the same rules apply to online gambling.

“I am proud of the steps we have taken so far to protect vulnerable Australians but recognise there is still much to do – and we will keep working to create a safer environment for Australians at risk of gambling harm.”

The government is currently examining the 31 recommendations from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs inquiry.