NMI court orders IPI to pay fees and costs

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has awarded the CCC US$94,068 in fees and expenses.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Chief judge Ramona V. Manglona of the District Court for the NMI has ruled in favour of the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC), awarding it US$94,068.15 to cover fees and expenses incurred due to a preliminary injunction that compelled the CCC to enter into arbitration with Imperial Pacific International (IPI).

A seven-page ruling deems that the CCC was wrongly restrained when the court issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) and subsequent injunction, which prohibited the CCC from proceeding with plans to revoke IPI’s casino licence. The sum of $94,068.15 is derived from a $100,000 bond provided by IPI to the CCC.

CCC, represented by assistant attorneys General Keisha Blaise and Alison Nelson, initiated a motion for the fees and costs based on their adherence to the stipulations governing the bond. IPI, opposed this motion, contending that the CCC should be subject to limitations based on proven damages and should not be entitled to recover expert fees.

Blaise and Nelson argued in June 2023, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in favour of the CCC, reversing a previous District Court judgment that had halted the regulatory agency’s revocation of IPI’s casino licence. They said the CCC spent over US$94,068.15 in arbitration expenses, administrative fees, payment to arbitrators, expert fees, travel costs and other associated expenditures.