CCC seeks US$100k after IPI injunction

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) is claiming a sum of US$100,000 in fees and expenses after a successful appeals court decision against Imperial Pacific International (IPI). The court decision related to the regulator’s revocation of IPI’s casino licence and a dispute regarding arbitration procedures.

In June 2023, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in favour of the CCC, reversing a previous District Court judgment that had halted the regulatory agency’s revocation of IPI’s casino licence. The appeals court mandated CCC to engage in arbitration to address its disagreements with the casino operator. The reversal affirmed CCC’s authority to initiate revocation proceedings and deemed injunction against CCC’s actions as wrongful.

The CCC is also claiming compensation for the monetary damages it incurred due to the injunction. It says the District Court’s order forced CCC into arbitration, leading to expenses, including administrative fees, arbitrator payments, expert fees, travel costs, and other related expenditures. According to Mariana’s Variety, the CCC has reported expenses exceeding US$94,068.15 for the period from October 2022 to the present.

Government attorneys noted that IPI’s failure to fulfil its casino regulatory fee obligations since 2019 has severely impacted CCC’s financial capabilities. This has resulted in employee terminations and an inability to pay for office space maintenance and administrative needs.

