IPI opposes CCC motion for fees and costs

Northern Mariana Islands.- Imperial Pacific International (IPI) has responded to the Commonwealth Casino Commission’s (CCC) request for US$100,000 in fees and costs related to a preliminary injunction.

According to Mariana’s Variety, IPI’s attorneys said: “Plaintiff respectfully requests that the court deny defendant’s motion to recover fees and costs. Should the Court determine that some recovery of the security is warranted, the defendant’s recovery should not exceed US$69,068.15.”

In May 2022, IPI sought a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the casino commission. The TRO aimed to prevent the CCC from convening an enforcement hearing that could revoke IPI’s exclusive casino licence. The District Court granted IPI’s request for the TRO and instructed IPI to provide a US$100,000 bond.

IPI also pursued an order compelling the commission to engage in non-binding arbitration with the American Arbitration Association and a preliminary injunction to prevent the commission from proceeding with license revocation without first entering arbitration. However, on October 21, 2022, the commission appealed the District Court’s decision to the Ninth Circuit, which subsequently reversed the initial ruling.

In June 2023, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled in favour of the CCC, reversing a previous District Court judgment that had halted the regulatory agency’s revocation of IPI’s casino licence. The appeals court mandated CCC to engage in arbitration.

The CCC states that it has spent over US$94,068.15 in arbitration expenses, administrative fees, payment to arbitrators, expert fees, travel costs and other associated expenditures.