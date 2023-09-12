Newport World Resorts appoints Lance Gautreaux as chief casino officer

Gautreaux previously worked in casinos operated by Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The Philippines.- Newport World Resorts casino has announced on LinkedIn that Lance Gautreaux has been appointed chief casino officer, effective as of September 11. It described him as an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience who brings “a wealth of knowledge to his new position.”

His previous roles include working in the US, including at Las Vegas Sands Corp’s The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands. Newport World Resorts, a casino and leisure complex situated in Manila, is owned and operated by Travellers International Hotel Group Inc., a subsidiary of Alliance Global Group Inc., a prominent local conglomerate.

According to Alliance Global’s recent report, Newport World Resorts recorded a 7.6 per cent decrease in overall net revenues in the second quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter, amounting to approximately PHP7.3bn (US$128.5m).

Gross gaming revenues (GGR) for the April to June 2023 period also dipped by about 2.2 per cent compared to the first quarter, settling at approximately PHP8.7bn. However, when measured year-on-year, second-quarter GGR showed a modest increase of around 6.1 per cent.

In 2022, the company reported casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) of PHP31.83bn (US$568.4m), up 90.3 per cent compared to 2021 but down 51.9 per cent when compared to 2020.