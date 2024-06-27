New Zealand: Waikato seeks community input on Gambling Venues Policy

The District Council has invited residents to submit feedback.

New Zealand.- Waikato District Council is inviting residents to provide opinions on the current Gambling Venues Policy, which undergoes review every three years.

Tony Pipe, the Environmental Health team leader at Waikato District Council, said no significant changes are being proposed to the existing policy, which was intended to mitigate gambling-related harm while accommodating entertainment needs and maintaining the level of community funding.

He said: “We believe our current policy approach provides the best balance between minimising gambling harm and allowing for the recreational use of Class 4 machines, such as pokies and slot machines.

“The policy helps reduce gambling in the district by applying a ‘sinking lid’ approach, specifying where gaming machines can be established, the maximum number machines a Class 4 venue may have, and where these venues can be located.”

The Gambling Venues Policy integrates the Class 4 Venues Policy, which sets rules and restrictions for venues operating electronic gaming machines under the Gambling Act 2003, and the TAB Venues Policy, which outlines regulations for licensing standalone TAB venues under the Racing Industry Act 2020.

The Council has invited residents to submit feedback by July 29.

