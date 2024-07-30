New Zealand to introduce licensing system for online casinos

A limited number of licences will be allocated through auction.

New Zealand.- Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has announced today (July 30) that the New Zealand government has decided to introduce a licensing system for online casinos for the first time. He said the aim is to regulate online casinos to reduce risk, ensure efficient tax collection and provide consumer protection.

A limited number of licences will be allocated by auction, with a duration of three years. The minimum age for online gambling will be 18 and licensees will be able only to offer casino games, not sports betting or lottery products.

Advertising by licensed gambling operators will be allowed, although there will be strict limits and sponsorship will not be allowed. It will be illegal for unlicensed operators to offer services to New Zealanders.

Van Velden said: “Licensing is how we regulate most forms of gambling domestically. This is not intended to increase the amount of gambling New Zealanders do but to ensure operators meet requirements for consumer protection and harm minimisation, as well as paying tax.”

He added: “I expect the new regulatory system to be in place from early 2026 and the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback during the Select Committee process. Once established, the Department of Internal Affairs will be the regulator.”

SkyCity has issued a press release saying it “remains supportive of the regulation of online casino gaming in New Zealand with an emphasis on strong host responsibility and delivering community benefits in New Zealand.” It operates an online caisno in Malta and has long called for regulation.

