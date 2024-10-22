New Zealand greyhound racing: SAFE renews call for ban

The Animal rights group has responded after a canine death at the Addington Raceway in Christchurch.

New Zealand.- The animal rights organisation Save Animals From Exploitation (SAFE) has issued a new call for a ban on greyhound racing in New Zealand following the death of a dog during a race at Addington Raceway in Christchurch on October 18. According to the animal rights group, the dog suffered a spinal fracture and had to be euthanised.

Campaign manager Emma Brodie said it was the fourth dog to die this season. She said: “It is both deeply upsetting and infuriating to witness injury after injury and death after death. This cycle of suffering must come to an end. This industry has shown time and again that it is incapable of change. The evidence of cruelty is undeniable, and the Government can no longer ignore it.”

The government has said that the future of greyhound racing would be determined this year. It’s analysing whether to maintain the current situation, make regulatory adjustments, or ban the industry entirely.

Brodie said: “With every passing day, more dogs suffer and die while this industry remains unchanged. After years of failing to address its cruelty, it’s clear that greyhound racing cannot be reformed. The only compassionate solution is to end it once and for all.”

There has also been criticism of greyhound racing in Australia, where animal welfare organisations have been calling for a nationwide ban. In New South Wales, authorities have launched an inquiry into Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) after allegations of poor animal welfare standards.