New call for ban on POGOs in the Philippines

Bienvenido Abante has called for the complete closure of POGOs.

The Philippines.- Manila 6th District representative Bienvenido Abante has urged the government to implement a complete ban on offshore gaming operators (POGOs). During a plenary session, Abante said the move was needed to safeguard the country’s well-being and ethical principles.

The representative questioned the effectiveness of regulating POGOs and raised concerns regarding the issuance of official Philippine documents to some Chinese citizens, including birth certificates and driving licences. He highlighted statements from immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco, who mentioned instances of authentic passports being used by illegal immigrants.

According to abs-cbn, he said: “Let us heed the lessons of the Holy Scriptures, which remind us of the importance of righteousness and integrity. It is our solemn duty to put the welfare and moral values of our people above the allure of ill-gotten riches.”

Abante called upon the Bureau of Immigration to explain its recommendation to remove approximately 40,000 foreign nationals from the BI Alert List. He pointed out that congressional inquiries have unearthed issues linked to POGOs, including their non-compliance with local regulations and standards.

Two weeks ago, senate majority leader Joel Villanueva urged president Marcos Jr to prohibit POGOs after police raided an unlicensed gaming establishment in Pasay City which has been linked to allegations of sex trafficking.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) invalidated all POGO licences earlier this year and reissued them. The effectiveness of these measures is being questioned, as some operations continue to operate under different names.