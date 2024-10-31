New board members named at New South Wales gambling regulator

Amelia Thorpe and Nicholas Nichles have been appointed to the board.

Australia.- The New South Wales (NSW) government has announced new appointments to the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA). Associate professor Amelia Thorpe and Nicholas Nichles have been appointed to the board. Chris Honey, a current board member, has been named deputy chairperson.

The new appointments come after the term of the previous deputy chairperson, Sarah Dinning, concluded. Honey, who joined as a board member earlier this year will serve as deputy chairperson until his term ends on February 11, 2027. Thorpe and Nichles will serve four-year terms starting on November 6.

Thorpe is affiliated with the Faculty of Law & Justice at the University of New South Wales and is serves as an acting commissioner of the NSW Land and Environment Court. Nichles previously held the position of consul general and senior trade and investment commissioner for the Australian Government agency Austrade.

With the new appointments, the ILGA board now comprises seven members. Then chairperson is Caroline Lamb.

David Harris, minister for gaming and racing, said: “I would like to thank Sarah Dinning for her contribution to the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, including during her service as deputy chairperson. ILGA has an important role to play as the administrative decision-making authority for liquor, registered club and gaming machine licensing decisions in NSW.

“An exhaustive selection process was undertaken for these new appointments in accordance with legislative requirements and including the engagement of an independent probity advisor. Chris Honey has brought significant expertise to the board since his appointment and Amelia Thorpe and Nicholas Nichles will bring their substantial experience, expertise and leadership to ILGA.”

Lamb said: “Mr Honey joined the ILGA board earlier this year and has proven himself to be an invaluable board member with his energy and considerable skills and experience in the advisory and restructuring field. The ILGA board also welcomes A/Prof Thorpe and Mr Nichles to the board.

“People appointed to the ILGA board must be of the highest integrity and promote fair, transparent and efficient decision-making.”

