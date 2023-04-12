Nearly 3 million attend Macau promotional roadshows

Macau held nine promotional roadshows.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced that 2.82 million people visited its nine “Experience Macau, Unlimited” Caravan Roadshow Series across the Greater Bay Area. A further 190 million people are said to have watched the events via streaming.

All six Macau casino-resort operators took part in the roadshows with promotional booths.

According to the MGTO, “spectators collected and redeemed stamps for nearly 120,000 cultural and creative gifts at the nine roadshows. They also took videos on-site for post with hashtag on Douyin, in exchange for entry into lucky draws for the chances to win a one-day pre-wedding photography package in Macau.”

The MGTO invited the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the tourism offices of Zhongshan and Zhuhai to participate in the roadshows.

The MGTO has recently reported that Macau received over 4.96m visitors in the first quarter of 2023. It said 1.5 million of them were from Hong Kong, a nearly tenfold increase from last year.

