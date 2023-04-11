Macau receives over 480,000 visitors during Easter week

Macau welcomed 481,765 visitors between April 5 and April 10 inclusive.

Macau.- Authorities have reported that 481,765 visitors arrived in Macau during the six-day period from April 5 to April 10, which included the Chinese festival of Ching Ming and the Easter holidays. According to data from the city’s Public Security Police, the daily average for the six-day period was just over 80,000 visitors.

Police data show that the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge boundary checkpoint served just under 40 per cent of all visitor arrivals during the six-day period, while the border gate serving neighbouring Zhuhai in mainland China’s Guangdong province, handled 136,076 visitor arrivals, just over 28 per cent of the total.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) recently reported that Macau received over 4.96m visitors in the first quarter of 2023. It said 1.5 million of them were from Hong Kong, a nearly tenfold increase from last year.

The Macau government has budgeted around MOP600m (US$74.2m) this year to stimulate inbound tourism, including via consumer roadshows on the Chinese mainland and overseas and subsidised promotions on certain tickets.