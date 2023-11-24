Mohegan’s Inspire Korea set for soft opening on November 30

The IR is being developed in Yeongjong Island’s Free Economic Zone.

South Korea.- The Inspire Entertainment Resort is scheduled to have a soft opening on November 30. Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority’s development has three hotel towers comprising 1,275 rooms, a 15,000-seat arena and an indoor water park called Splash Bay.

The property also includes meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) facilities, signature restaurants, and a “digital entertainment street.” The foreigner-only casino and retail offerings are slated for an early 2024 opening.

James Gessner Jr., chairman of the Mohegan Tribe and the Mohegan management board, expressed gratitude for collaboration with the South Korean government and said Inspire would contribute to the local and regional economies by generating jobs, drawing visitors to Incheon and attracting new businesses.

Last year, the company anticipated the venue aims to attract 4 million guests per year. It expects 4.7 million annual “gaming trips,” inclusive of inbound visitors, foreign residents and dual passport holders.