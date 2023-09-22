Mohegan’s Inspire Korea nears completion

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority says construction is on track for a Q4 opening.

South Korea.- The Inspire Entertainment Resort, located in Incheon, South Korea, is on track to open in the fourth quarter of 2023. Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, operating as Mohegan Gaming, has reported that the complex was 97 per cent complete by the end of August.

Mohegan Gaming has said it intends to launch select non-gaming components in Q4, followed by the opening of the foreigner-only casino early next year.

Chen Si, the resort’s president said it was important to secure a five-star hotel rating before seeking approval for the casino licence. The aim is to start casino operations during the Chinese New Year holiday period, which commences on February 10, 2024.

The first phase of the Inspire Entertainment Resort is a US$1.6bn project featuring 1,275 rooms and suites, and a 15,000-seat arena. The casino segment is to accommodate 150 gaming tables and 700 slot machines.

Last year, the company anticipated the venue aims to attract 4 million guests per year. It expects 4.7 million annual “gaming trips,” inclusive of inbound visitors, foreign residents and dual passport holders. Approximately 4.2 million trips are expected to comprise mass and premium-mass customers, with an estimated annual market value of US$593m. The firm expects around 10 per cent of customers to be VIPs, carrying an estimated market value of nearly US$1.24bn.

To attract premium-mass customers and high-rollers, Mohegan Gaming plans to use its player development team and branch offices and collaborate with large international junket firms on player recruitment and related credit and collection procedures.