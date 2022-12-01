Mohegan’s Incheon IR expected to attract 4 million guests per year

Inspire Korea is due to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is developing a 15,000-seat arena for the property to host K-pop concerts, festivals, family shows and sports tournaments.

South Korea.- The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority has provided more details on its upcoming Incheon integrated resort, Inspire Korea. The investor says that the venue aims to attracted Inspire Korea aims to attract 4 million guests per year aided by a 15,000-seat arena will host K-pop concerts, festivals and major sporting events.

Ray Pineault, chief executive and president of Mohegan, said: “Given the strong demand for K-pop and other live performances, Korea’s performing art industry has long been facing a shortage of high-quality venues that can support shows of top-tier artists from home and abroad, and various cultural events.”

He said the venue would be South Korea’s first multi-purpose arena and would have the “best acoustics, premium and comfortable seating and private VIP suites.”

The IR is being developed in Yeongjong Island’s Free Economic Zone near Incheon International Airport, which is the main air gateway to South Korea. The resort is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023. It is expected to feature 150 gaming tables, 700 electronic gaming machines, three 5-star hotels with close to 1,250 hotel rooms and a 19,000-square metre conference space.