MGTO may discontinue travel subsidies in H2

The Macau Tourism Office (MGTO) is considering stopping some promotion plans.

Macau.- Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), says Macau is considering ending some tourism subsidies in the second half of the year. For almost six months, the government has been using subsidies to boost the recovery of the sector.

The half-price ferry and bus ticket promotion for Hong Kong travellers is scheduled to end on June 30 since it was aimed at attracting tourists during the low season.

Fernandes emphasised that the city has appealing entertainment projects lined up for the year, including the International Fireworks Display Contest, which was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Grand Prix in October. She said this diversified tourism mix should naturally draw visitors without the need for discounts.

The MGTO allocated MOP180m (US$22.3m) for promotional campaigns linked to package tours, including a subsidy scheme for tourists from mainland China, overseas countries, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. According to official statistics, Macau received over 4.96m visitors in the first quarter of 2023. 1.5 million of them were from Hong Kong.