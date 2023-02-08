Macau allocates US$22.3m to promote tourism

Authorities in Macau want to promote package tours to attract more tourists to the city.

Macau.- Cheng Wai Tong, the deputy director of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has revealed plans to spend MOP180m (US$22.3m) on package tour promotions, which will include subsidies for tourists from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and elsewhere.

It offered 120,000 air tickets last week, which will be accompanied by subsidies for mainland Chinese tourists who stay more than one night. Visitors from Guangdong will receive US$19 per night and those from outside Guangdong will receive between US$31 and US$49 per night.

The MGTO is considering extending the subsidy to visitors from Hong Kong, Taiwan and elsewhere, possibly at US$43 for one night and US$62 for two nights. The short-term promotion will last as long as the budget allows and will involve partnerships with online travel platforms.

Cheng stressed the need for government support for the tourism industry after the pandemic. Authorities are discussing the possibility of increasing Air Macau’s international flight frequencies and offering more tourism products in the historic centre of Macau.

Package tours from mainland China to Macau resumed on February 6. Lei Wai Nong, Macau’s secretary for economy and finance, said the move will “give a significant boost” to the city’s tourism.

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the first five days of February stands at approximately MOP1.9bn (US$235.1m), or MOP380m per day. Analysts note a boost from post-holiday demand in the high-end mass-market and VIP segments.