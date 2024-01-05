MGTO launches direct bus from HK airport to Macau

The initiative aims to boost tourism and the city’s resurgent gaming industry.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has rolled out a new initiative offering complimentary bus tickets for a direct service from Hong Kong International Airport to Macau, effective from January 1.

According to authorities, the aim is to encourage visitors arriving in Hong Kong to extend their stay and explore the neighbouring region.

In collaboration with a bus service operator, MGTO provides a direct shuttle service from the airport to Macau Port at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

The service is open to all international and Taiwanese visitors, with no restrictions on the number of times it can be utilized. The allocation, however, is limited and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

To avail themselves of the free bus ticket, travellers need to proceed directly to the bus service counter upon arrival in Hong Kong, where the ticket will be issued upon presentation of travel documents and boarding passes.

This new initiative, promoted on social media and local news, comes amid Macau’s recent resurgence after the MGTO reported that the city registered 28m visitor arrivals in 2023, with a daily average of circa 77,000 tourists.

The gambling industry is also no stranger to this economic recovery. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) for 2023 was MOP183.06bn. That’s a rise of 333.8 per cent when compared to 2022. The rise was attributed to the end of travel and other Covid-19-related restrictions last January.

Strong growth in non-gaming investments is also expected this year, which would also attract more tourists to the city.