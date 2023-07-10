MGTO forecasts 80,000 daily visitor arrivals in August

Macau has seen 9.4 million visitors in the past five months.

Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) noted that August is traditionally Macau’s best month.

Macau.- Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has predicted daily visitor arrivals could reach approximately 80,000 in August. During an interview with local broadcaster TDM, she noted that Macau had received an average of over 70,000 daily visitor arrivals in June and expressed hopes for higher numbers in July and August.

Senna Fernandes noted that August was historically the strongest month of the year for tourism in Macau. In August 2019, the city recorded 3.62 million visitor arrivals, equivalent to over 116,000 visitors per day.

To boost tourism, Macau plans to intensify its efforts to promote the destination in overseas markets. Senna Fernandes tourism noted that visitor numbers from neighbouring Hong Kong have reached over 90 per cent of the levels seen in 2019.

Data from the city’s Statistics and Census Service show that from January to May of this year, Macau received 2.85 million visitors from Hong Kong, Macau’s second-largest feeder market after mainland China. The figure represented nearly 93 per cent of the visitor arrivals from Hong Kong during the same period in 2019.

The cumulative number of all visitor arrivals in the first five months of 2023 was up by 205.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching 9.44 million. That’s 54 per cent of the January to May period in 2019.

