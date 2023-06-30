Macau expects 20 million tourists this year

Macau has seen 9.4 million visitors in the past five months.

Macau.- Macau has received 9.4m visitors in the first five months of this year and now expects the year’s total could reach 20 million. In an interview with TDM Canal Macau, Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said the city was commited to attracting a diverse range of tourists.

She said: “we’re not choosing the tourists, we’re working at getting sufficient numbers returning, and then we will work segment by segment.”

Fernandes highlighted the significance of Southeast Asia as a region for regional tourism cooperation. “The markets leading the international tourism push are within Southeast Asia. That doesn’t mean that each market has the same weight,” she said.

To improve access, city officials are keen on establishing more direct flights. However, in cases where direct flights are not feasible, alternative access points, such as through the Hong Kong Airport, are being explored. These initiatives respond to industry calls for greater ease of travel to Macau.

Additionally, Macau is eyeing expansion into long-haul destinations, including the Middle East and Europe. While acknowledging the desire to tap into multiple markets simultaneously, Fernandes explained the need for a gradual approach. “We can’t work on all of the markets at the same time, even if we wished to,” she said.

See also: MGTO exploring new ticket incentive to attract tourists