Macau visitor arrivals up 268.5% in May

Numbers were down 2.6 per cent compared to the previous month.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 2,213,807 visitors arrived in Macau in May. That’s an increase of 268.5 per cent when compared to last year but down 2.6 per cent on month-on-month terms.

May’s figure represented 65 per cent of the tourist arrivals recorded in May 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the visitors, 1,474,304 came from mainland China, a year-on-year increase of 173.8 per cent. This group constituted two-thirds of the total tourist arrivals, demonstrating the continued importance of mainland China as a key source market for Macau’s tourism sector.

The Greater Bay Area, encompassing cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen, accounted for approximately half (715,941) of the total visitors from mainland China.

Tourists from Hong Kong also contributed, with 601,991 arrivals, making up 27 per cent of the overall visitation volume. Additionally, 31,537 tourists from Taiwan were recorded during the month.

While international tourist arrivals constituted only 4.78 per cent of the total visitors in May, their presence reflected a positive sign of Macau’s ability to attract global travellers.

The cumulative number of visitor arrivals in the first five months of 2023 expanded by 205.9 per cent compared to the same period last year. The total reached 9,436,215, representing 54 per cent of the January to May period in 2019.

Earlier this week, the Macau Tourism Office (MGTO) announced that from July it will discontinue the offer of half-price ferry and bus tickets for Hong Kong visitors. However, the promotional campaign for overseas tourists, which commenced in mid-April, will continue.

The move comes as the number of Hong Kong tourists visiting Macau has recovered to approximately 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Hoi Io Meng, deputy director of MGTO, stated although the free “return ride” offer for Hong Kong visitors will not be extended, the MGTO is collaborating with various airlines to develop enticing offers aimed at attracting more tourists from overseas markets.