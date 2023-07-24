MGTO announces events for H2

Macau will host its International Fireworks Display Contest and the 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum.

Macau.- The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced a series of events for the current half. In the first Plenary Meeting of the Tourism Development Committee (CDT), it mentioned plans to reintroduce the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest and host the 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum and Light up Macao.

Meanwhile, three subsidy programmes in 2024 will aim to bolster community tourism development and engagement. The MGTO will participate in regional and international travel fairs and conduct roadshows in Singapore and Malaysia.

According to Macau Daily Times, Lei Wai Nong, secretary for Economy and Finance and Committee chairperson, expressed a vision for innovative collaboration between the government and the tourism sector. António Lei, director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, discussed the three-year action plan for the advanced development of the cultural and tourism industries.

In an update on the implementation of the Macau Tourism Industry Development Master Plan, MGTO confirmed progress with 76 out of 77 action plans already underway. The bureau announced that 66 action plans have achieved their targeted objectives.

The six casino operators in Macau have formed a working group in partnership with five local trade associations to promote international and regional-level Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

The initiative, as revealed in a press release from Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), aims to draw a wider array of MICE activities that align with key industries the Macau government seeks to develop beyond tourism and high-stakes gambling.

Part of the endeavour involves the exploration of joint hosting opportunities with Hengqin Island in the mainland China province of Guangdong. By collaborating with Hengqin, the Macau government aims to create a compelling proposition for international MICE events, benefiting from the proximity and complementary resources of the two regions.