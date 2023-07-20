Macau casino operators to sponsor 70th anniversary Macau Grand Prix

The 70th Macau Grand Prix will be held in November.

Macau.- Each of Macau’s six casino operators will contribute sponsorship of MOP20m (US$2.49m) for the Macau’s Grand Prix‘s 70th anniversary event. The two-weekend programme will be held from November 11 to 12 and November 16 to 19.

The first weekend will have five races, including the Macau Asia Formula 4, Greater Bay Area GT Cup, TCR Asia Challenge, and Macau Roadsport Challenge. The final race for the first weekend is yet to be confirmed as negotiations with various parties are still underway.

The second weekend will have six races, headlined by the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – FIA Formula 3 World Cup. Other events are the Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup, Macau Guia Race – TCR World Tour Final, Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 55th Edition, Macau Touring Car Cup and Macau 70th Anniversary Challenge.

According to Macau Business, the president of the Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun, expressed his appreciation for the combined support of the six gaming companies. He said their contributions will elevate the Macau Grand Prix’s prominence and also create opportunities for smaller businesses to benefit from the event’s success by introducing additional elements.

The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee plans to launch a ticket campaign in collaboration with local and international tourism associations, travel agencies, airlines, and online travel platforms. The initiative aims to provide package deals that combine Macau Grand Prix tickets with flight tickets, ferry tickets, or hotel accommodation, encouraging increased attendance from racing enthusiasts and tourists.

